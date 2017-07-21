Manchester City Close On Chelsea Target Danilo

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to beat off competition from Chelsea for the signature of Real Madrid defender Danilo.



The Brazilian full-back was not a regular starter at Real Madrid last season and Chelsea touched base with Real Madrid earlier this month to sign him this summer.











There were also suggestions that Danilo was interested in a move to west London and while he is still expected to be on his way to England, the destination is set to be Manchester.



According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Manchester City have found an agreement with Real Madrid for the signature of the Brazil international and the move is expected to take place in the coming days.





Manchester City have agreed to pay an initial fee of €30m to Real Madrid and another €5m based on his performances and appearances.

The final details of the deal are expected to be worked out by next Tuesday and Danilo will travel to the United States to undergo a medical before joining his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.



Danilo has also agreed the terms of a contract and is expected to sign a five-year contract with Manchester City, where he is expected to earn more than his current wage at Real Madrid.



Manchester City took advantage of Chelsea dilly dallying over the negotiations and Pep Guardiola convinced Danilo to move to the Etihad this summer.

