06 October 2016

21/07/2017 - 13:02 BST

Marco Silvestri Set For Bench-warming Duties After Leeds United Exit

 




Marco Silvestri's exit from Leeds United will not provide him with regular first team football immediately.

The Italian goalkeeper joined Leeds in 2014 from Cheivo Verona and was the Championship side's number 1 until last summer, when he was displaced by veteran custodian Rob Green.




Silvestri's situation took a turn for the worse earlier this summer as Leeds added another goalkeeper in the shape of Felix Wiedwald.

He completed a move from Leeds to Hellas Verona earlier this week, but Silvestri has not been signed by the Serie A side as first choice.
 


Indeed, according to Italian outlet Hellas1903.it, the club's coaching team have vowed to keep faith with Nicolas between the sticks when the new campaign rolls around, in recognition of his fine performances last season.

The 29-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper impressed the club's coaching team with his displays in last term's promotion winning campaign in Serie B.

If Silvestri does consistently warm the bench at Hellas Verona, there may be questions raised over why he made the move from Leeds.
 