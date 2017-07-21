XRegister
21/07/2017 - 20:25 BST

Marko Arnautovic Passes West Ham Medical

 




Marko Arnautovic has now passed his medical with West Ham United, ahead of his move to the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Hammers made the Austria international a priority target, but were forced to lodge several bids with Stoke City before succeeding in having an offer accepted by the Potters.




West Ham are now speeding towards signing Arnautovic and he has passed his medical checks with the London club.

The forward is now expected to sign his contract with the Hammers on Saturday, officially sealing his move.
 


Stoke are thought to be banking a whopping £24m from Arnautovic's sale to West Ham, despite the forward scoring just six goals in 32 Premier League outings last season.

West Ham will be hoping for Arnautovic to up his productivity in front of goal at the London Stadium.

During his time at Stoke, the former Werder Bremen star made a total of 145 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 32 assists for his team-mates.
 