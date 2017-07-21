Newcastle Linked Midfielder Subject of Battle Between Galatasaray and West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are battling Turkish giants Galatasaray for the signature of midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The 26-year-old currently plies his trade in Turkey with Osmanlispor and his exploits have not gone unnoticed, with Galatasaray wanting to take Ndiaye to the Turk Telekom Arena.











West Ham boss Slaven Bilic counts Besiktas amongst his former coaching jobs and it appears the Croatian has been tipped off about Ndiaye by his contacts in Turkey, as the Hammers are fighting for the midfielder's signature.



Both clubs are on talks to sign Ndiaye from Osmanlispor and the player is valued at around the £10m mark.





Newcastle have also been linked with the Senegal international, but the Magpies look to have work to do if they do want to break into the mix for Ndiaye's signature .

He joined Osmanlispor from Norwegian club Bodo Glimt in 2015 and has featured on a regular basis for the Ankara-based outfit in the Turkish Super Lig.



Ndiaye has been capped for Senegal at international level and the man under contract in Turkey until 2020 has made eight appearances for his country.

