21/07/2017 - 16:36 BST

No Lack of Respect – AC Milan Sporting Director On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Interest

 




AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli does not believe the club were wrong in expressing their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker's future at Dortmund has been subject to speculation all summer, with clubs from China, Italy and England interested in snaring him away from the BVB.




Chelsea have been linked with a move for the striker, but with Alvaro Morata on his way to Stamford Bridge, the Premier League champions are unlikely to spend big money on another goalscorer.

AC Milan have been most vocal about their interest in their former striker and Dortmund have expressed their anger, and believe the Rossoneri have been disrespectful towards the club.
 


However, Mirabelli doesn’t share the same opinion and believe AC Milan were well within their rights to talk about their interest in signing Aubameyang this summer.  

The AC Milan sporting director told Corriere dello Sport: “With utmost respect to the rules, we were within our limitations when we expressed our interest.

“I don’t see a lack of respect.”

Dortmund are asking for big money for Aubameyang and are confident of holding on to their prolific hitman this summer.
 