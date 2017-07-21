XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/07/2017 - 15:28 BST

No Leeds United Or Middlesbrough Bid For Full-Back, Despite Reports

 




Talk of multiple bids being slapped in for Middlesbrough and Leeds United linked defender Joe Bryan is wide of the mark, it has been claimed.

The 23-year-old left-sided Bristol City star is reported to have been the subject of bids from Leeds and Middlesbrough, both of which were knocked back by the Robins.




But it has been claimed that Bristol City have not received multiple offers for Bryan.

According to former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen, the Robins have not received even a single offer for the full-back so far this summer.
 


Last season Bryan featured on a regular basis for Bristol City, appearing in 44 of the club's 46 Championship games, as well as turning out in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

The 23-year-old collected a substantial 12 yellow cards along the way.

Bryan is under contract with the Robins until the summer of 2019 and it is unclear how much Leeds or Middlesbrough might need to bid to take him away from Ashton Gate in the current transfer window.
 