No Way Will Aston Villa Do That – Agent of Midfielder Lays Down Law To Serie A Club

The agent of Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout has warned Fiorentina that the Villans are not going to loan out his client this summer and they will have to sign the Frenchman on a permanent contract.



The French midfielder’s future has been a topic of much intrigue this summer since he returned from his loan spell from Saint-Etienne at the end of last season.











The Ligue 1 club have been interested in signing him this summer on a permanent contract and they even agreed a fee with Aston Villa and booked a medical for the midfielder earlier this week.



But their plans were thrown off course when Fiorentina barged into the negotiations and slapped in a better offer for Veretout, with the Frenchman inclining towards moving to Italy.





While the Serie A giants reportedly offered to sign him on a permanent deal, an initial loan deal has also been mooted, but his agent, Fabrice Picot, stressed Villa will only allow Veretout to leave on a permanent deal.

The midfielder’s agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it when asked about Fiorentina’s interest: “They will definitely have to buy him.



“There is no way I can see Aston Villa loaning him out again.”



Veretout still has a contract until 2020 with Astron Villa, but he has no interest in playing in the second tier of English football.

