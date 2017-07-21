Roma CEO Cuts Confident Figure On Keeping Chelsea and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma CEO Umberto Gandini is sounding confident about holding on to Chelsea and Manchester United linked midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer.



Nainggolan has repeatedly stated that he wants to continue at Roma and rejected overtures from Chelsea last year too, but he is still waiting to sign a new and improved contract with the Giallorossi.











The two parties have been engaged in talks over a new contract and the 29-year-old was expected to sign the new deal once he returned to join Roma’s pre-season training.



However, an agreement has remained elusive and it has given clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter encouragement to think about the possibility of signing the Belgian this summer.





But Gandini is not worried about the future of the midfielder and insisted that he is confident of Nainggolan remaining a key player in the squad going forward.

Asked about the negotiations over a new deal for the midfielder, the Roma CEO told Radio 24: “The dialogue is still open.



“Radja is a Roma player with a very long contract and we are positive about building a good squad, of which he will be a part.”



Nainggolan’s current deal with Roma expires in 2020.

