Saint-Etienne Sporting Director Confirms Interest In Leicester Star

Saint-Etienne sporting director Dominique Rocheteau has revealed his interest in Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy, but feels a deal can only take place towards the end of the window.



The defensive midfielder joined Leicester last summer but struggled with an ankle injury all season and only made four Premier League appearances for the Foxes.











Leicester are believed to be open to listening to offers for the defensive midfielder and Ligue 1 club Bordeaux are considering signing Mendy in the coming month or so.



But they could face competition from one more French club in the form for Saint-Etienne and club sporting director Rocheteau admits that Les Verts are interested in Mendy.





However, the Saint-Etienne deal-maker feels a deal to sign Mendy could only take place towards the end of the transfer window if Leicester agree to part ways with the midfielder.

Rocheteau said at a press conference: “Yes, he is part of our list.



“Our two priorities are a midfielder and a left back.



"As for Mendy the transfer cannot happen immediately, but towards the end of the window, if his club agree.



“And not before that.”



Mendy, who played for Nice in France, has a contract until 2020 with the Foxes.

