They’ll Want To Stay Alive – Brendan Rodgers Sure What To Expect From Rosenborg

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he expects a defensive approach from Norwegian champions Rosenborg when they visit Celtic Park next Wednesday.



The Scottish champions have booked a meeting with Kare Ingebrigtsen's side in the third qualifying round of the Champions League after overpowering Linfield 6-0 on aggregate in the last round.











Their preparations for the first leg of the tie have already started, with the manager insisting that he will expect the visiting side to be defensive in their approach when they head to Celtic Park.



Highlighting the approach taken by most teams coming to Paradise, the former Liverpool manager said that most of the time the games are played in the final third and against Rosenborg he expects something of the same.





“Lots of teams come here and will sit behind the ball”, Rodgers told his club's official website.

“Over the course of the two games against Linfield, 95 per cent of them were played in the final third.



“Rosenborg will come here and will not want to concede so many.



"They will want to take the game back into the second-leg and make sure they have a chance.



"We will want to attack the game and see if we can build a lead for the second game.



"We have plenty of detail on them.”



The second leg of the tie will be played in Norway on 2nd August and the Hoops will be hoping to carry a healthy lead into that game as they work towards reaching the group stage of the tournament for the second consecutive year.

