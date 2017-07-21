XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/07/2017 - 13:24 BST

VIDEO: Leeds United Head Coach Thomas Christiansen Shows Off Interaction With Fans At Training

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen relished the chance to interact with the club's fans at an open training session on Friday morning.

The Whites are currently in Jenbach, Austria, at their pre-season training camp and opened the doors to the travelling supporters, who endured disappointment earlier in the tour when a friendly against Ingolstadt was cancelled.




Christiansen is working hard to build on the good work done by former head coach Garry Monk in building a bond with the fans and the players were accessible for those fans who attended the training session.

The Leeds boss posted a video to Twitter of players posing for photographs with, and signing autographs for, fans.
 


Christiansen himself also greeted the fans and posed for photographs.

Leeds were in action on Thursday afternoon in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The friendly was the Whites' second game on tour, following a 3-0 defeat against Turkish outfit Bursaspor on Monday.
 