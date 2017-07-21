West Brom Make Move For Everton and Tottenham Targeted Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom have made their move in the race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, who is also wanted by Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.



Sporting Lisbon are willing to let the Portugal international leave for less than his €45m release clause this summer, but still want to earn €30m from his sale.











West Brom have put in a bid for Silva, making an offer of €26m, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



Sporting Lisbon are willing to enter into negotiations with the Premier League club, but still want to make sure they earn €30m from his sale.





With Tottenham, Everton and Leicester all keen on Silva, Sporting Lisbon may be confident of creating a bidding war to achieve their €30m target .

West Brom still have work to do on personal terms with Silva though, even if they do win the race.



It is claimed the Baggies are offering €2.5m per year in wages, while the Portugal midfielder wants €3m to join Tony Pulis' men.



The 28-year-old came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon and represented Portugal at every youth level prior to turning out for the senior team.

