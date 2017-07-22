Aston Villa Midfielder Rapidly Closing In On Serie A Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are on the verge of securing the signature of Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout on a permanent deal.



The midfielder’s future has been subject to much speculation since his return from a loan spell at Saint-Etienne at the end of last season.











The Ligue 1 club were interested in securing him on a permanent deal and even booked a medical for Veretout last week after agreeing a fee with Aston Villa for his signature.



However, Fiorentina’s late entry into the chase completely changed the complexion of the saga and Veretout’s inclination towards a move to Italy tilted the scales towards the Serie A outfit.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Veretout will complete his move to Fiorentina over the course of the next week and put an end to the transfer saga.

Fiorentina are expected to secure him on a permanent contract and the club are close to striking an agreement with Aston Villa over a fee of around €7m for the 24-year-old midfielder.



Veretout has left Birmingham for France and is waiting for further instructions before he flies to Italy to complete his switch to Fiorentina from Aston Villa.

