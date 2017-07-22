Centre-Back Gives Leeds United Little Encouragement On Future Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Kyle Bartley has expressed his delight at being back at Swansea City, something which may indicate bad news if Leeds United are looking to tempt the centre-back back to Elland Road.



He spent last term on loan at Leeds and won plaudits for his performances as the Whites narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in the Championship.











Leeds have been linked with wanting Bartley back, while Whites fans are also keen to see the central defender at Elland Road once again.



But Bartley is currently with the Swansea squad on their pre-season trip to the United States and the defender has cut a happy figure, suggesting he is not focused on a move elsewhere.





" It’s been absolutely fantastic to be back. It’s felt like I’ve never been away", Bartley told the Swans' official site.

"It’s been great to be back involved and getting up to speed.



"Training is brilliant and the manager has been fantastic with me.



"It’s been a good tour for me.



"I’ve tried to get my fitness up, help the team and keep improving", he added.



With Swansea being given game time by boss Paul Clement, any clubs keen on the defender may need to bide their time and then try to convince the Welsh giants to sell later in the transfer window.



The Swans are next in action on Sunday when they play North Carolina FC.

