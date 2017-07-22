Chelsea and Manchester United’s Hopes To End As Target Set To Pen New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan is expected to officially sign a new contract with Roma over the weekend, ending the English giants' hopes of a deal this summer.



The 29-year-old midfielder has been clear about continuing at Roma all summer, but talks over a new deal for the player have dragged on with no conclusion.











With the Roma and Nainggolan struggling to agree the terms of a new contract, it gave encouragement to clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea to show interest in signing him.



However, Roma have been clear about holding on to the Belgian and it seems the two parties have finally reached a settlement over a new deal for Nainggolan this summer.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Giallorossi are expected to announce a new deal with the 29-year-old midfielder over the weekend.

His agent and the club are working out the final details of the agreement, but Nainggolan is finally expected to put pen to paper on a new contract soon.



His current deal with Roma expires in 2020 and he is expected to receive a considerable increase in his wages in the new contract in line with his importance to the team.

