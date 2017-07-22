XRegister
06 October 2016

22/07/2017 - 12:57 BST

Inter Preparing To Meet Asking Price For Newcastle United Linked Winger

 




Inter Milan have slapped in an improved offer for Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh, but Caen are holding out for more money.

The 19-year-old winger’s future has been subject to much speculation this summer, with a number of clubs across Europe believed to be interested in signing him.




Newcastle have long been linked with a move for the youngster but Saint-Etienne did all the running for Karamoh and even agreed a fee worth €8m with Caen.

However, things changed once Inter expressed their interest in Karamoh and the winger is more interested in a move to Italy at the moment than joining Saint-Etienne.
 


Caen rejected Inter’s initial bid of €3m, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Nerazzurri slapped in a better offer of between €5m to €6m for Karamoh on Friday.  

However, the offer is still not good enough for Caen and the French club have asked Inter to at least match Saint-Etienne’s bid before they agree to sell Karamoh.

And it has been claimed that Inter could finally meet Caen’s asking price for the 19-year-old talent next week and look to secure the deal.
 