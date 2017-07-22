Inter Preparing To Meet Asking Price For Newcastle United Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan have slapped in an improved offer for Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh, but Caen are holding out for more money.



The 19-year-old winger’s future has been subject to much speculation this summer, with a number of clubs across Europe believed to be interested in signing him.











Newcastle have long been linked with a move for the youngster but Saint-Etienne did all the running for Karamoh and even agreed a fee worth €8m with Caen.



However, things changed once Inter expressed their interest in Karamoh and the winger is more interested in a move to Italy at the moment than joining Saint-Etienne.





Caen rejected Inter’s initial bid of €3m, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Nerazzurri slapped in a better offer of between €5m to €6m for Karamoh on Friday.

However, the offer is still not good enough for Caen and the French club have asked Inter to at least match Saint-Etienne’s bid before they agree to sell Karamoh.



And it has been claimed that Inter could finally meet Caen’s asking price for the 19-year-old talent next week and look to secure the deal.

