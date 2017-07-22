XRegister
22/07/2017 - 13:38 BST

Italian Side Keen On Former Leeds Defender Giuseppe Bellusci To Power Promotion Push

 




Palermo have taken the lead in the chase for former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci this summer.

Bellusci spent last season on loan at Empoli and returned to Leeds in the summer, but Whites fans were in no mood to welcome him back.




Not the most popular member of the squad during his time at Leeds, a number of fans jeered him during a pre-season game and the Yorkshire giants eventually released him from his contract earlier this month.

The Italian has attracted interest from clubs in the second tier of Italian football, but his representatives have been in negotiations over a move with Greek outfit PAOK Salonika.
 


However, Bellusci could be back in Italy as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Palermo have edged past PAOK in the chase to sign the former Leeds centre-back this summer.  

Palermo have already prepared a two-year contract with an option of another year for Bellusci and the defender is considering making a move to the Sicilian club.

They were relegated from Serie A last season and are hoping to sign Bellusci to boost their chances of going straight back up in the upcoming campaign.
 