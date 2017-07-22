Juventus Want Green Light From Liverpool Star To Press Accelerator On Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared the press the accelerator in their chase for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next week.



The Italian champions are keen to add a midfielder to their squad this summer and the 23-year-old Germany international has emerged as their number target for the moment.











Juventus are looking to convince the German to move to Turin in the transfer window and will open talks with Liverpool once they receive a positive response from Can’s camp.



The Bianconeri are expecting an answer from Can soon and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus will launch a fresh assault to secure his signature at some point next week.





The Serie A giants are keen to aggressively pursue the midfielder this summer and are just waiting for Can to give his nod of approval before they get down to business with Liverpool.

His contract is set to expire at the end of next season, but Liverpool have set a steep asking price of €35m and are reportedly prepared to risk losing him for free next year.



However, at the moment Juventus are not willing to offer more than €25m for Can and are hopeful of reaching a compromise with the Reds if the player is prepared to switch this summer.



Jurgen Klopp is still hoping to see Can agree a new deal with Liverpool and commit his future at Anfield.

