Lazio Mull Approach For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Lazio are mulling over a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen and could look to take the Dutchman to Italy on loan.



Janssen has struggled to impress at Tottenham since joining the north London club from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar last summer.











Lazio believe Spurs would be willing to part ways with the striker and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, are pondering making a bid for Janssen.



It has been claimed a loan swoop could be launched, with Lazio then boasting an option to buy next summer set at between €14m and €15m.





Spurs paid €20m to sign Janssen from AZ Alkmaar and so, if Lazio did decide to sign the 23-year-old, would be looking at a loss of up to €6m .

But Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino may want to offload the Netherlands international due to his failure to make an impact on the Premier League.



Janssen was bought as backup for striker Harry Kane, but when given the opportunity to fill in for an injured Kane last season struggled to grab the chance with both hands.

