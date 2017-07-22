Not Here To Sit On Bench – Matthew Pennington Outlines Leeds United Move Reason

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Matthew Pennington has stressed he has not moved on loan to Leeds United to sit on the bench, though he knows he must command a spot in the side through his performances.



Pennington has moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan from the Toffees as he looks to get game time under his belt and kick on with his development.











He was quickly handed time on the pitch by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen in a friendly draw with Borussia Monchengladbach after jetting out to link up with the Whites at their pre-season base in Austria.



Pennington hopes the first team minutes will be the first of many and stressed he is at Leeds to play.





" I’m hoping to play and I’ll be looking to play, that’s why I’m here, but I’m under no illusions", the centre-back told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I’ll have to perform and I’ll have to show what I can do to get into the team. I’m not going to get picked for any other reason.



"I’ll look for a chance and when it comes I’ll look to take it", Pennington added.



Leeds are next in friendly action against Spanish side Eibar and Pennington will again be looking for minutes on the pitch as he aims to prove he is the man to partner Pontus Jansson in the heart of defence.

