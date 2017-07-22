Paris Saint-Germain Still Mulling Paying Neymar’s Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are still considering the feasibility of paying Neymar’s release clause to Barcelona this summer.



It emerged last week that the Brazil international is considering leaving Barcelona in the transfer window and his entourage have been in talks with PSG over a move to the French capital.











Neymar’s intention to move out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and become the centre-piece of a team is believed to be fuelling his ambition to move away from the Catalan giants.



It has been claimed that the player’s entourage have already agreed terms with PSG and the Brazil superstar is prepared to jump ship and join the Parisians.





But the deal will require PSG to pay Neymar’s €222m release clause as Barcelona are in no mood to negotiate and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Parisians are yet to take a definitive decision.

The Ligue 1 giants are still considering all the fiscal and legal ramifications of paying the mammoth amount, which is more than double the €105m world record fee Manchester United paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.



Neymar would also be expected to sign a five-year contract worth €30m per season, which could send the club’s wage bill through the roof.



PSG are also considering the effect of the proposed deal on the club’s ability to adhere to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

