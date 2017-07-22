Philippe Coutinho Loves Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp Speaks After Barcelona Bid Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is clear to see that Philippe Coutinho is happy at the club, amid a rejected bid from Barcelona.



The Catalan giants offered £72m to take the Brazil international to the Camp Nou, but the Reds knocked back the offer.











The Spanish giants could return for Coutinho as they look to tempt him to continue his career at the Camp Nou, but Klopp has indicated he does not believe the midfielder will be swayed as he is happy at Liverpool.



"Everybody knows Phil Coutinho is a key player for us, no doubt", Klopp said at a press conference in Hong Kong after Liverpool won the Premier League Asia Trophy.





" I know that he feels completely more than fine, comfortable, whatever, in Liverpool. He loves the club, loves the city, all that is clear", the Liverpool manager added.

"That he is able to play like tonight in a very, very difficult moment of pre-season after all these sessions is good to see and shows his big potential."



Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners against Leicester at the Hong Kong Stadium and Coutinho bagged the Reds' second goal just a minute before half time.



The Reds have Coutinho locked down on a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen if the club have internally identified a price they might agree to sell the 25-year-old for.

