06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/07/2017 - 17:52 BST

Rafael Benitez Addresses Further Newcastle United Signings Chances

 




Rafael Benitez is hopeful that Newcastle United are not too far away from further signings.

The Spanish tactician has faced frustration in the transfer market this summer, but recently added defender Javier Manquillo and forward Jacob Murphy, both of whom were handed their unofficial debuts in a 1-1 friendly draw at Preston North End on Saturday.




He is still eyeing further signings as he prepares Newcastle for life back in the Premier League.

Benitez was asked post match by BBC Newcastle whether the Magpies are close to any further additions and replied smiling: "Hopefully."
 


The former Liverpool boss also explained why he chose to add Manquillo and Murphy to the squad, explaining the pair fit specific requirements the Magpies had.

Benitez also insists that he feels Manquillo has potential in the tank and can improve from his displays last term at Sunderland.

"With Jacob Murphy we were looking for wingers with some pace, so I think he can give us this.

"And with Manquillo, he can play in both positions and we needed to cover in right full-back, so he has to improve obviously from last season, but I think he is a player with potential", he added.

Newcastle have a further four friendlies lined up with Bradford City next on Wednesday.

Benitez's men also take on Germans outfit Mainz and Wolfsburg, along with hosting Serie A club Hellas Verona a week before the season starts.
 