XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2017 - 15:10 BST

Three French Ligue 1 Clubs Tracking Hearts Midfielder

 




Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is attracting interest from three Ligue 1 clubs.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Tynecastle this summer and Hearts could have a fight on their hands when it comes to keeping the former Roda JC man.




Djoum could be in line for a move to France's top flight, where no fewer than three Ligue 1 sides are keeping a close watch on his situation in Scotland this summer.

Indeed, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne and Montpellier are all interested in the midfielder, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.
 


All three sides want to make midfield reinforcements and feel that Djoum could fit the bill.

The Cameroon international still has a further two years left on his contract with Hearts and it remains to be seen what level of bid might be needed to take him away from Tynecastle.

Djoum joined Hearts in 2015, but has set his sights on moving on to a bigger club in a bigger league sooner rather than later.
 