Three French Ligue 1 Clubs Tracking Hearts Midfielder

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is attracting interest from three Ligue 1 clubs.



The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Tynecastle this summer and Hearts could have a fight on their hands when it comes to keeping the former Roda JC man.











Djoum could be in line for a move to France's top flight, where no fewer than three Ligue 1 sides are keeping a close watch on his situation in Scotland this summer.



Indeed, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne and Montpellier are all interested in the midfielder, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.





All three sides want to make midfield reinforcements and feel that Djoum could fit the bill .

The Cameroon international still has a further two years left on his contract with Hearts and it remains to be seen what level of bid might be needed to take him away from Tynecastle.



Djoum joined Hearts in 2015, but has set his sights on moving on to a bigger club in a bigger league sooner rather than later.

