West Ham Confident But Newcastle Tipped To Make Late Bid To Beat Hammers To Midfielder

Newcastle United are expected to make a late bid to beat Galatasaray and West Ham United to the signature of midfieder Badou Ndiaye, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



He caught the eye with his performances in Turkey's top flight for Osmanlispor last season and could be on the move this summer as a result.











West Ham and Galatasaray are in talks to sign Ndiaye and the midfielder has been rated as costing around the £10m mark.



The Hammers are claimed to be confident they will see off Galatasaray to sign the Osmanlispor star, but Newcastle are expected to try to throw a spanner in the works.





Rafael Benitez's side are tipped to make a late bid for Ndiaye, as they attempt to take him to St. James' Park .

A Senegal international, Ndiaye joined Osmanlispor from Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in 2015 and quickly nailed down a spot in the side for the Turkish Super Lig club.



Ndiaye will now have to weigh up whether to continue with his career in Turkey or make the move to England.

