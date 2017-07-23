XRegister
06 October 2016

23/07/2017 - 16:32 BST

AC Milan and Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti Closing In On Contract Renewal

 




Torino are closing in on signing Andrea Belotti to a new contract, despite the striker having been linked with AC Milan and Chelsea in recent weeks.

Belotti was in superb form for Torino last season and scored 26 goals in Serie A for a side that finished in ninth spot.




Torino have been desperate to keep hold of the man who has a €100m release clause in his contract valid for non-Italian clubs and may well soon succeed.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Torino are now rapidly closing in on agreeing a new contract with Belotti.
 


If the Turin-based side are able to nail down Belotti on a fresh deal, it would be considered a coup given the calibre of sides showing interest in the hitman.

Belotti could expect a big pay rise if he pens a new deal, but it is unclear whether any clauses will be included.

Torino have been clear throughout the summer that if a club outside Italy agree to pay €100m for Belotti then there is nothing they can do to prevent his departure.

With Chelsea having signed Alvaro Morata and Manchester United, who were linked with Belotti earlier this summer, having snapped up Romelu Lukaku, the danger from abroad may have been removed.
 