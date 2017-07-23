Agent of Newcastle United Target Meets Hamburg Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Lewis Holtby's agent has held a meeting with Hamburg's sporting director amid interest in the midfielder from Bournemouth and Newcastle United.



The former Tottenham Hotspur star earns a whopping €3.5m per year at the Bundesliga club and Hamburg are desperate to shrink their wage bill.











Rafael Benitez has been linked with wanting Holtby at St. James' Park, while Cherries boss Eddie Howe is a fan.



According to German daily Bild, Holtby's agent had a meeting with Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt this weekend and the Bundesliga side reaffirmed that they are open to selling at the right price.





Holtby is not pushing to leave Hamburg as he is happy at the club and so far the midfielder has not received an offer which has changed his mind.

However, the situation could quickly change and with just a year left on his contract at Hamburg, the Bundesliga side may be keen to cash in rather than lose Holtby for free in 12 months' time.



Holtby, 26, joined Hamburg initially on loan in 2014, before completing a permanent move to the club.

