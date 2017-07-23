Double Blow Leaves Norwich’s Chances of Signing Target On Canvas

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City's chances of signing Nurnberg midfielder Hanno Behrens appear to be over.



The Canaries have been linked with wanting to take the 27-year-old to Carrow Road this summer as new boss Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Championship campaign.











But in a double blow which leaves Norwich's chances of signing Behrens on the canvas, the midfielder is the new Nurnberg captain and is poised to sign a new contract.



In handing Behrens the armband, Der Club have made clear they have no intention of selling this summer.





And according to German daily Bild, Behrens is also set to sign a new contract with the club which will run until 2021.

He hinted at the news following a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach, saying: "I think soon there will be something to announce that is good for me and for 1.FC Nurnberg."



Behrens started his career in the youth ranks at Hamburg, but started to make his mark when a 2012 switch took him to Darmstadt.



Norwich's hopes of snapping up the 27-year-old now appear to be firmly over, at least for the current transfer window.

