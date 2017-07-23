Flight Booked For Javier Hernandez To Jet In For West Ham Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Javier Hernandez is flying in to London on Tuesday to undergo a medical with West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers announced on Thursday that they have agreed a deal to sign the former Manchester United striker.











The 29-year-old, who is Mexico's leading goalscorer, is now quickly closing on moving to the London Stadium and will arrive in England on Tuesday to undergo a medical.



West Ham will hope there are no hitches in Hernandez's medical and that they can rapidly sign him up.





The Hammers had been aiming to snap up a big name striker last summer, but could only sign Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus and the Italian flopped at the London Stadium.

The club will have more confidence over Hernandez succeeding as the Mexican has scored goals in the Premier League.



Hernandez left Manchester United to join Bayer Leverkusen and has consistently found the back of the net in the Bundesliga.

