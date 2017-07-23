XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2017 - 19:25 BST

Flight Booked For Javier Hernandez To Jet In For West Ham Medical

 




Javier Hernandez is flying in to London on Tuesday to undergo a medical with West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Hammers announced on Thursday that they have agreed a deal to sign the former Manchester United striker.




The 29-year-old, who is Mexico's leading goalscorer, is now quickly closing on moving to the London Stadium and will arrive in England on Tuesday to undergo a medical.

West Ham will hope there are no hitches in Hernandez's medical and that they can rapidly sign him up.
 


The Hammers had been aiming to snap up a big name striker last summer, but could only sign Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus and the Italian flopped at the London Stadium.

The club will have more confidence over Hernandez succeeding as the Mexican has scored goals in the Premier League.

Hernandez left Manchester United to join Bayer Leverkusen and has consistently found the back of the net in the Bundesliga.
 