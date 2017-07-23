Inter Coach Won’t Shut Door On Selling Ivan Perisic To Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that Ivan Perisic could be sold to Manchester United, but insists the winger will not leave for less than the value set by the Nerazzurri.



Manchester United have been chasing Perisic for much of the summer after Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho instructed the club to add the Croatian to his squad.











No common ground between Inter and Manchester United has been found though and Perisic was involved in Inter's 1-1 friendly draw with Schalke on Friday.



The door is not closed on Perisic leaving however, Spalletti concedes.





But the winger will only depart for what price the club deem fit, the Inter boss added, as he eyes using whatever cash comes in to make additions of his own.

"He is a fantastic player and if his future is totally up to me, I would definitely keep him", Spalletti told a press conference.



"However, if an offer comes and the club are satisfied with the money, which will be used to invest in and strengthen the team, he could leave", he added.



Perisic has been claimed to want to move to Manchester United, but the winger's hands are tied until the Premier League giants can reach an agreement with Inter, something which is proving difficult to do.

