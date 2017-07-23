Inter Desperate To Do Deal For Newcastle Targeted French Talent Quickly

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are looking to get a deal for Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh over the line in the coming days, with the Nerazzurri determined the highly rated attacker will not slip through their fingers.



Karamoh is under contract at northern French club Caen and caught the eye with performances beyond his tender 18 years last season; the attacker turned 19 earlier this month.











Monaco have looked at swooping for Karamoh, while Newcastle are also admirers of the forward player, able to operate as a central striker or on either flank.



Inter have seen a €5m bid rejected, but are prepared to move to meet Caen's asking price in the coming days, according to Sky Italia.





The Nerazzurri are moving quickly to make sure they can act before their competitors and the Italians will press the accelerator over the coming days to do a deal with Caen for Karamoh.

Karamoh's contract with Caen only has another year to run, but Inter are not in the mood to wait and risk losing the attacker.



The 19-year-old, born in the Ivory Coast, was capped by France Under-21s earlier this year.

