23/07/2017 - 16:03 BST

Juventus Prepare To Take Important Step In Emre Can Chase

 




Juventus are preparing to pull the trigger on their first official offer this summer for Liverpool's Emre Can.

The Germany international is in to the last 12 months of his contract at Anfield, despite Liverpool making efforts to convince him to put pen to paper on an extension.




Juventus want Can, but it has been suggested they first want to see if the midfielder is willing to join before making a bid.

What indication the Bianconeri have had from Can's camp is unclear, but the Italian giants are now set to put in a first offer for the German.
 


According to Italian TV station Telelombardia, Juventus are preparing to put in an official offer of €20m.

It is thought such a total will not be good enough for Liverpool, but the move is an important first step in Juventus' efforts to take Can to Turin.

The midfielder is highly rated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will not be keen to lose him.

But if Can continues to hold off signing a new contract, Liverpool may have a tough call to make.
 