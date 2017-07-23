XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/07/2017 - 20:35 BST

Midfield Pair Weren’t On Manchester United’s Initial Shortlist, Doubt Cast On Interest

 




Doubt has been cast on whether Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Verratti.

Jose Mourinho's men have been linked with a multitude of players this summer, but have just brought in defender Victor Lindelof and striker Romelu Lukaku.




It has been suggested that Manchester United are interested in both Sanches and Verratti, but according to Sky Sports News HQ, the pair were not initially on the list of midfielders the Red Devils were looking at this summer.

Manchester United had been tipped to sign Sanches before being beaten to his signature by Bayern Munich.
 


The midfielder has struggled to make his mark in Germany though and is now being linked with the Allianz Arena exit door.

Verratti meanwhile is reported to have grown disillusioned at PSG following the club's failure to win the Ligue 1 title last season; Monaco lifted the trophy.

The talented Italian has regularly been linked with Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils have since added either to their shortlist.
 