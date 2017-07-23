XRegister
06 October 2016

23/07/2017 - 14:39 BST

New Year China Move Claim For Liverpool Target Rubbished

 




Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz has dismissed claims that AC Milan and Liverpool linked striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is China bound in the new year.

It has been reported that Aubameyang is on his way to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian in the new year, when the transfer window in China swings back open.




Aubameyang has been repeatedly linked with leaving Dortmund this summer, with AC Milan and Liverpool just two destinations regularly mooted for the man who scored 40 goals in all competitions for the Ruhr giants last season.

The striker would earn big money in China, but Bosz says he has spoken to sporting director Michael Zorc and the reports of a move are untrue. 
 


"The advantage is that I'm not reading all the newspapers", Bosz was quoted as saying by beIN Sports following a 2-2 friendly draw with Bochum.

"I've talked to Michael Zorc and he said that nothing is true.

"That is nonsense."

Aubameyang top scored in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals and Dortmund are now keen to keep hold of the striker after admitting earlier this summer he could leave for the right price.
 