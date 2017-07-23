Number of Further Signings Leeds United Looking To Make Revealed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to make up to three further signings this summer as they shape up for a demanding Championship campaign.



The Whites, who lost a friendly 4-2 against Spanish side Eibar in Austria on Sunday, finished seventh in the Championship last season, just missing out on a playoff spot.











New head coach Thomas Christiansen has already made a raft of signings, the latest being defender Matthew Pennington joining on loan from Everton for the season, but Leeds are not finished yet.



Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites want to bring in up to another three players, with defenders and attackers on their list.





Leeds have been linked with Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint, but the Whites have yet to lodge a bid with the Robins for the former Swindon Town man.

Christiansen's men are now jetting back to England after the end of their training camp in Austria and have been given Tuesday and Wednesday off by the head coach.



They will return to training on Thursday ahead of next weekend's friendly fixture against Oxford United at Elland Road.

