06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/07/2017 - 19:52 BST

Rangers new boy Alfredo Morelos has dubbed himself a "buffalo" after he turned out for the Gers against Marseille on Saturday.

Pedro Caixinha's men hosted the French Ligue 1 outfit at Ibrox and played out a 1-1 friendly draw, with Niko Kranjcar scoring Rangers' only goal of the game, as preparations for the new season continued.




Young striker Morelos, who Rangers snapped up from Finnish side HJK Helsinki, was introduced to the action in the 57th minute when he replaced Eduardo Herrera up top.

Morelos was delighted with his outing at Ibrox and posted a photograph of himself in action on Twitter.
 


And he added the caption: "The buffalo attacks."

Just 21 years old, Rangers have gambled on the young Colombian being able to shine on the step up to Scottish football from the Finnish game.

Morelos scored on a regular basis in Finland for HJK Helsinki and will be hoping he can find his scoring boots in Scotland for Caixinha's men.
 