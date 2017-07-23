Three Factors Collide To Drastically Reduce Alexis Sanchez’s PSG Move Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Neymar, plus two other factors, has seen their bid for Alexis Sanchez put on the back burner.



The French giants have been holding talks with Sanchez's representatives and have increasingly appeared to be the most likely destination for the Arsenal star after Bayern Munich ruled themselves out of the running; the Gunners are opposed to selling to Premier League rivals in the shape of Manchester City.











It is claimed PSG and Sanchez's representatives reached an agreement on a four-year deal, but several factors, chief amongst them Neymar, have paused the chase, according to French daily Le Parisien.



PSG are trying to work out how they can allocate funds to trigger Neymar's €222m release clause at Barcelona and signing Sanchez for a minimum of €40m would complicate the move for the Brazilian.





Also added to the mix is Arsenal continuing to adopt an inflexible approach as they seek to keep Sanchez.

It is further claimed that financial demands from Sanchez's representatives have not gone down well at the Parc des Princes.



Added together, the chances of Sanchez moving to PSG have drastically reduced.



And PSG have put moves for the Chile forward firmly on hold.

