We Need You – Pontus Jansson Issues Message To Leeds United Fans

Pontus Jansson has urged Leeds United fans to make sure they have bought season tickets for the forthcoming campaign as the Whites will need the fans behind them.



The centre-back established himself as a firm fan favourite last term at Elland Road and his performances on the pitch saw Leeds make his loan move from Torino permanent.











There is a buzz around Elland Road this summer with new owner Andrea Radrizzani having bought back the stadium and hopes high that last season's seventh place finish in the Championship can be bettered.



So far nearly 18,000 fans have bought season tickets and Jansson wants the end total to be much higher.



We really gonna need you this season, home and away! Secure your season ticket now and let us do it together! ✈🎩 pic.twitter.com/qEVEIPyi8D — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) July 23, 2017



The Sweden defender took to Twitter to post a video of an advert calling for fans to buy season tickets.

And he wrote: "We really gonna need you this season, home and away! [sic]



"Secure your season ticket now and let us do it together."



Leeds lost their latest pre-season friendly against Eibar 4-2 in Austria on Sunday and are now due to head back to England.



The Whites also took on Bursaspor and Borussia Monchengladbach in Austria, losing 3-0 and drawing 1-1 respectively.

