Bristol City Boss Giving No Hint of Transfer for Leeds United Target Aden Flint

Bristol City are to field centre-back Aden Flint in a friendly clash on Tuesday night amid continuing transfer speculation around the Leeds United target.



The Yorkshire giants are claimed to be keen on Flint, who could partner Pontus Jansson in the heart of the Leeds' defence next season, but so far Bristol City have had no bids for the defender.











Flint remains key to the Robins' plans, as evidenced by manager Lee Johnson planning to play the defender in Tuesday's friendly at Cheltenham Town, alongside Hordur Magnusson.



Johnson told BCTV: "Both Aden and Hordur will start against Cheltenham."





The Bristol City boss paired Jens Hegeler and Baily Wright in a comprensive 6-0 friendly win over Atletico Union Guimar on Saturday as he felt the duo needed minutes in their legs .

"I think the centre-half load is a little bit less than everywhere else on the pitch so it was good to get Bailey as many minutes as possible, while Jens pulled out of the Yeovil game in the warm-up so it was pleasing to get him the 90 minutes.



"The four centre-halves we have are all in good nick and Hordur and Flinty will start against Cheltenham, and hopefully play the full game."



It remains to be seen if an offer does come in from Leeds for Flint, with suggestions that Bristol City may be ready to sell the tall centre-back for the right price.



However, Johnson is giving no hint Flint could be leaving as he looks to make sure the defender is as fit and match sharp as possible.

