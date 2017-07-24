Chelsea Want Another Four Signings, Liverpool Target Is On Blues’ Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea want to make another four signings this summer and have Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk on their shortlist, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Blues boss Antonio Conte cut a frustrated figure at the start of the transfer window, but the signings of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata have lifted the mood at Stamford Bridge.











Chelsea, who will have Champions League football to contend with as they look to defend their Premier League title next term, are not done yet and want another four fresh faces.



A shortlist of targets has been prepared and it is claimed to include Southampton centre-back Van Dijk.





The Dutchman is continuing to be heavily linked with Liverpool, despite the Reds publicly backing off a move earlier this summer after angering Southampton.

Also on the shortlist is Juventus defender Alex Sandro, along with Inter winger Antonio Candreva.



Juventus have rejected a Chelsea offer for Sandro already this summer, while Candreva claims to have heard nothing from the Blues so far.



32-year-old Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is another name on the list.

