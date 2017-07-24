Do This And We’ll Lower Ivan Perisic Asking Price – Inter’s Message To Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are willing to drop their asking price for Ivan Perisic if Manchester United agree to loan Anthony Martial for the season.



Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Perisic at Old Trafford and the Red Devils have been trying to get a deal done for much of the summer.











Inter want around the €50m mark for the Croatia international though and despite Manchester United's efforts have not been tempted to lower their asking price.



That could change though if Martial enters the mix.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter have let Manchester United know that if they can sign Martial on a season-long loan with a right to buy, the asking price for Perisic could drop.

Manchester United want to do a deal for Perisic quickly, but it is unclear whether they are prepared to offload Martial to do so.



The France striker is also attracting interest from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, but the Wolves are understood to be an unlikely destination for Martial due to the fact they are not in Europe next season.

