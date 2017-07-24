Inter Ready To Move For Chelsea Target But Only After Selling Ivan Perisic To Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are itching to join the chase for Lazio forward Keita Balde, but will only do so after agreeing to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.



Keita scored a hugely impresssive 16 goals in Serie A for Lazio last term, but into the final 12 months of his contract and resisting penning an extension, several sides are sensing a smart signing.











Chelsea and Juventus have both been linked, but Lazio president Claudio Lotito's asking price of €30m is considered high due to the Senegalese' contract situation.



Inter are now looking to push into the race, but want to sell Perisic first, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.





The Nerazzurri have had trouble agreeing a deal with Manchester United, who have yet to hit their asking price for Perisic.

Coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted Perisic could leave for the right price, but so far there is no agreement with the Red Devils.



Having identified Keita as a replacement for the Croatian though, Inter may be prepared to be flexible.



With the Nerazzurri only ready to move if Perisic is sold, they risk losing ground in the race for Keita if the Croatian's proposed switch to Manchester United drags on.

