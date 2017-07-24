XRegister
06 October 2016

24/07/2017 - 11:13 BST

Juventus Start Ball Rolling On Potential Move For Manchester City Star

 




Italian champions Juventus are in touch with agents to enquire about potentially taking Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala to Turin this summer.

Mangala has been declared surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola and his agents are working to find a solution.




Juventus recently sold Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and are looking to bring in another central defender and Mangala is on their list.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus have now made contacts with agents working on behalf of Mangala to take soundings over taking the defender to Italy.
 


Juventus want to find out whether Mangala wants the move, how much he might ask in wages and what price Manchester City are looking for.

It is suggested the Citizens want around €20m in order to sell the former FC Porto man, but Juventus could look to try their luck with a loan deal.

Mangala, 26, spent last term on loan in La Liga with Valencia.
 