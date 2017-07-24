XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2017 - 15:31 BST

Juventus Work On Deal Which Could Unlock Exit Door For Arsenal Target

 




Juventus would be willing to sell Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado if they can snap up Keita Balde from Lazio.

Keita has just a year to run on his contract and Juventus have offered €15m to sign the Senegal international attacker – however the sum is not enough for Lazio to accept.




The Italian champions have not given up and are continuing to work on a deal which would, if successful, unlock the door for Cuadrado to leave, according to Italian daily Leggo.

Cuadrado is not short of admirers and has been eyed by Arsenal, AC Milan and Roma this summer.
 


But at present Juventus are not willing to leave themselves short of wing options by selling the Colombia international.

However, if Keita lands in Turin, the Bianconeri would invite offers for Cuadrado, who would then be allowed to leave for the right price.

Juventus loaned the 29-year-old from Chelsea in two spells before then signing him on a permanent basis.

Keita meanwhile would offer Juventus greater attacking thrust and scored 16 goals in Serie A for Lazio last term.
 