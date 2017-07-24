Lazio President Puts Steep Asking Price On Chelsea and Juventus Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio president Claudio Lotito has slapped a €30m asking price on Chelsea and Juventus target Keita Balde.



The Senegal international impressed in Serie A last season for the capital club and scored 16 league goals, catching the eye of a number of teams.











Keita is in to the final 12 months of his contract at Lazio and has so far resisted putting pen to paper on a new deal, something which has further encouraged his suitors.



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with wanting Keita at Stamford Bridge, but at present Juventus appear to be leading the chase for the Senegalese.





The Bianconeri have had a bid of €15m dismissed by Lazio and, according to Italian daily Leggo, president Lotito has slapped a €30m asking price on Keita .

Juventus believe €30m for a player with less than a year on his contract is too much, though it remains to be seen whether Chelsea may opt to pay the sum.



Lazio could shift their position as the clock ticks on the transfer window, but the Rome club have still not lost hope of Keita signing a new contract.

