Leeds United Keeping Identities of Remaining Targets Under Wraps

Leeds United are looking to sign up to three more players this summer and it has been claimed they have so far managed to keep the identities of their targets under wraps.



The Whites have been busy in the summer transfer window as new head coach Thomas Christiansen looks to reshape the squad to his liking ahead of the new season.











A raft of players have been linked with the Whites, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Championship side have so far managed to keep the identity of those they are chasing out of the spotlight.



The Whites are claimed to be looking to add further options in defence and up top.





Christiansen will be keen for Leeds to get their deals over the line soon as the start of the new season looms .

The Whites are flying back from their pre-season training camp in Austria on Monday and Christiansen has given the players Tuesday and Wednesday off.



Leeds will then report back for training on Thursday ahead of next weekend's friendly test against Pep Clotet's Oxford United.

