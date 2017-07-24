Leeds United Swoop For Premier League Striker Ruled Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will not be making a move to sign Ashley Fletcher from West Ham due to the striker's wage demands, it has been claimed.



The Whites wanted Fletcher last summer when he opted to leave Manchester United, but West Ham tempted the youngster to the London Stadium.











Leeds have continued to be linked with the striker though as they chase reinforcements this summer, but it appears Fletcher will not be arriving at Elland Road.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Fletcher's wages are a problem for Leeds, which means a swoop has been ruled out.





Fletcher signed a deal running until the summer of 2020 when he joined West Ham and will be hoping to kick on for the Hammers this season.

He made 16 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last term, but saw most of his action from the bench.



Fletcher did clock up 90 minutes in the EFL Cup against former club Manchester United and hit the back of the net.

