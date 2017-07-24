XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2017 - 14:59 BST

Lyon Mull Moves For Aleksandar Mitrovic Or Thorgan Hazard

 




Lyon are not yet finished in the transfer market and are considering a move for either Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic or Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard.

Les Gones have been busy this summer, bringing in Mariano Dias, Fernando Marcal, Bertrand Traore, Marcelo, Kenny Tete and Ferland Mendy.




But Lyon want to add a further attacking player as they prepare for the start of the new Ligue 1 season.

According to French daily Republicain Lorrain, Newcastle striker Mitrovic and Gladbach forward Hazard are the players Les Gones are mulling between.
 


Newcastle are ready to let Mitrovic go for €18m, while it is claimed Gladbach are looking for €20m to sell Hazard.

If Lyon move for Eden Hazard's brother Thorgan, they will face significant opposition from the Premier League.

Stoke City, Leicester City and West Ham are all keen on the former Chelsea man, who is now making his mark in the Bundesliga.

Last season the Belgian made 23 appearances in the Bundesliga for the Borussia-Park outfit, scoring six goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.
 