Manchester City Complete Benjamin Mendy Capture

Manchester City have completed the signing of Benjamin Mendy from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.



The full-back has put pen to paper on a contract with the Premier League giants until the summer of 2022 and has been handed the number 22 shirt.











Mendy is now linking up with his new team-mates in the United States, where Manchester City are currently on tour and preparing for their second match of the trip against Real Madrid.



The left-back is delighted with the move and believes Manchester City play the game the right way.





" I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City", Mendy told his new club's official site.

"They are one of Europe’s leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football.



"I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful", he added.



Mendy was in superb form for Monaco last season and helped the Stade Louis II outfit to win the Ligue 1 title and reach the last four in the Champions League.



The defender will now be looking to make a good impression on Guardiola as he seeks to hit the ground running at his new club.

