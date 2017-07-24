Marseille Used Ibrox Trip To Hold Moussa Dembele Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille used Saturday's trip to Scotland to play Rangers in a friendly to hold talks over signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Dembele caught the eye with his performances for Brendan Rodgers' men in Scotland last season as he hit the ground running and established himself as one of the most deadly strikers in Scottish football.











Marseille want Dembele to spearhead their attack and used a trip to Glasgow on Saturday to push forward their plans.



The French giants were in the Scottish city for a friendly against Celtic's fierce rivals Rangers, which ended 1-1, and did not miss the chance to hold talks over Dembele.





It has been claimed that Celtic are looking for around £20m for the striker.

Marseille are bolstering their squad this summer as they look to improve on a finish of fifth in the French top flight last season.



Dembele, still just 21 years old, made a total of 49 appearances for the Bhoys last term and scored a whopping 32 goals in the process.



His contract at Celtic Park runs until 2020.

